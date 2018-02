BRIEF-SES Reduces Dividend Per A Class Share By 40 Pct To EUR 0.80

Feb 23 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​2.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY GROUP EBITDA MARGIN AT ‍​65.1 PERCENT VERSUS 66.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SES SHAREHOLDERS EUR 596.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 472 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FOR SES VIDEO, SEES REVENUE OF EUR 1.30-1.32 BILLION IN 2018; OVER 1.35 BILLION IN 2020

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​1.32 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.32 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FOR SES NETWORKS SEES REVENUE OF EUR 660 - 690 MILLION IN 2018; OVER EUR 875 MILLION IN 2020

* TARGETS GROUP EBITDA MARGIN OF 64.0% TO 64.5% IN 2018; OVER 65.0% IN 2020

* PROPOSING TO REBASE THE DIVIDEND TO A LOWER LEVEL OF EUR 0.80 PER A CLASS SHARE FOR 2017, A REDUCTION OF 40% FROM 2016

* PROPOSING DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.32 FOR EACH CLASS B SHARE