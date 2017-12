Dec 18 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* TIMOR TELECOM (TT) HAS EXPANDED ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH SES NETWORKS‍​

* UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, TT WILL CONTRACT CAPACITY ON HIGH-POWERED NSS-12 GEOSTATIONARY EARTH ORBIT SATELLITE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)