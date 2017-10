Sept 13 (Reuters) - SESA SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 5.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 316.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 295.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IDENTIFIES IN EXTERNAL GROWTH A DEVELOPMENT LEVERAGE TO BE FURTHER USED IN NEXT QUARTERS