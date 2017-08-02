FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sevcon adds to on-road project pipeline with four new contracts
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sevcon adds to on-road project pipeline with four new contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sevcon Inc:

* Sevcon adds to on-road project pipeline with four new contracts

* Says co estimates if customer’s production schedule advances according to plan, contract would be worth up to $40 million in revenue to Sevcon​

* Says has started shipments to a chinese automotive manufacturer, supplying its Gen5 based controller

* Says ‍life of program runs through 2021​

* Says production shipments commenced in July

* Says also announced new orders from three European “high-performance” automobile manufacturers

* Says ‍assuming successful development, start of production for all three European OEMS would begin in 2018 and end in 2021​

* Says in sum, revenues from the European automobile manufacturers’ engineering services contracts are estimated at about $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

