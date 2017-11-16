BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy's ‍board approves 2018 capital investment of $1.675 bln to $1.775 bln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved 2018 capital investment of $1.675 to $1.775 billion
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - co’s 2018 capital investment is expected to grow production next year by an estimated range of 14 to 20 percent
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 2018 capital investment will target an average production range of 200,000 to 210,000 boe/d in 2018
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 2018 capital investment will build longer-term capacity to produce 220,000 to 240,000 boe/d in 2019
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 2018 capital investments expected to drive production through 2019