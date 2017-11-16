FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy's ‍board approves 2018 capital investment of $1.675 bln to $1.775 bln
Sections
Featured
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Pollution
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy's ‍board approves 2018 capital investment of $1.675 bln to $1.775 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍board of directors has approved 2018 capital investment of $1.675 to $1.775 billion​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - co’s 2018 capital investment is expected to grow production next year by an estimated range of 14 to 20 percent

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍2018 capital investment will target an average production range of 200,000 to 210,000 boe/d in 2018​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍2018 capital investment will build longer-term capacity to produce 220,000 to 240,000 boe/d in 2019​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍2018 capital investments expected to drive production through 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.