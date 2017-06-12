FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

* Lenders agreed to increase size of company's senior secured credit facility by about 27 percent, from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

* New facility structure provides 7G with four years of funding and ensures committed credit capacity across commodity price cycle

* With increase in credit facility, co had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

