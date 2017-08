Aug 10 (Reuters) - SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG:

* CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE BY 8.8% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, SEVEN PRINCIPLES SEES SALES FORECAST OF 85 - 90 MILLION EUROS​

* H1 EBITDA IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO -EUR 109 THOUSAND COMPARED TO EUR -883 THOUSAND IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* H1 NET LOSS AT 707 THOUSAND EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.846 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​