2 months ago
BRIEF- Seven Seas Holdings completes share repurchase and to repurchase shares
June 22, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Seven Seas Holdings completes share repurchase and to repurchase shares

1 Min Read

June 22(Reuters) - Seven Seas Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22

* Share repurchase plan was announced on July 11, 2016

* Says it will repurchase up to 200,000 shares, representing 14.3 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price up to 300 million yen in total

* Says repurchase period from June 23 to June 22, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/A52FzW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

