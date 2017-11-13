FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud reports Q3 loss per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 12:44 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc

* Seven Stars Cloud Reports Q3 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - ‍Revenue for Q3 2017 was $30.2 million as compared to $1.6 million for same period in 2016​

* Seven Stars Cloud Group - ‍Ocasia is guaranteeing a minimum of $500 million worth of sales volume to JV partnership from Dec 1 until Dec 31, 2018​

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - ‍Increase in Q3 revenue was mainly due to new business line acquired in January 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.