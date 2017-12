BRIEF-Sevenup Bottling Co says received offer from Affelka to acquire SBC

Nov 30 (Reuters) - SEVENUP BOTTLING CO PLC:

* RECEIVED OFFER FROM AFFELKA TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF SBC NOT OWNED BY AFFELKA‍​

* AFFELKA IS OFFERING 112.70 NAIRA PER SHARE FOR 171.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 50 KOBO EACH‍​

* HAS RECEIVED THE SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION‘S NO OBJECT TO THE SCHEME‍​

* PROPOSED SCHEME CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A 15 PERCENT PREMIUM ON THE LAST TRADED PRICE OF CO ON AUG 9, 2017‍​ Source: bit.ly/2ByhtaI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)