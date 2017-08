July 28 (Reuters) - Sevenup Bottling Co Plc:

* Q1 revenue 31.85 billion naira versus 26.62 billion naira year ago

* Q1 loss before tax 2.45 billion naira versus profit of 1.27 billion naira year ago Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uEXfe8)