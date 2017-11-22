FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- SFP Holdings says change in share repurchase and retirement plan
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2017 / 6:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF- SFP Holdings says change in share repurchase and retirement plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22(Reuters) - SFP Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 550,000 shares (1.9 percent stake) for up to 1.21 billion yen in total, instead of up to 353,300 shares (1.2 percent stake) for up to 706.6 million yen in total previously

* Says it changes share repurchase period to a deadline of Feb. 28, 2018, instead of Dec. 28 previously

* Says it changes treasury shares retirement date to March 22, 2018 instead of Jan. 25, 2018 previously

* Previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vHwGpg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.