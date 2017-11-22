BRIEF- SFP Holdings says change in share repurchase and retirement plan

Nov 22(Reuters) - SFP Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 550,000 shares (1.9 percent stake) for up to 1.21 billion yen in total, instead of up to 353,300 shares (1.2 percent stake) for up to 706.6 million yen in total previously

* Says it changes share repurchase period to a deadline of Feb. 28, 2018, instead of Dec. 28 previously

* Says it changes treasury shares retirement date to March 22, 2018 instead of Jan. 25, 2018 previously

* Previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vHwGpg

