Dec 14 (Reuters) - SG Blocks Inc:

* SG BLOCKS CONTRACTS WITH MAJOR PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LEAGUE TO DESIGN AND FABRICATE THE FIRST EVER CONTAINER-BASED ATHLETIC FACILITY IN WEST AFRICA

* SG BLOCKS INC - ‍ENGAGED BY "MAJOR" PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LEAGUE TO DESIGN AND FABRICATE A 19,940 SQUARE-FOOT ATHLETIC FACILITY IN WEST AFRICA​