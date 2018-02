Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc:

* ‍SAYS CONTINUING HIGH FOOTFALL AND ROBUST TRADING THROUGH FOR PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2017 TO 8 FEBRUARY 2018

* ‍HIGH OCCUPANCY LEVELS AND LEASING ACTIVITY REMAINS STRONG FOR PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2017 TO 8 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)