Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shahe Industrial Co Ltd

* Says a Shenzhen-based equity investment fund cut stake in the co to 6.5 percent(13.1 million shares) from 11.5 percent(23.2 million shares) from June 16, 2017, to Jan. 5, 2018

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pDZ3Db

