Jan 29 (Reuters) - Shakti Pumps India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 153.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 63.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.41 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 983 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* TO INVEST UP TO 100 MILLION RUPEES IN UNIT TO BE INCORPORATE IN BANGLADESH

* TO INVEST UP TO 100 MILLION RUPEES IN UNIT TO BE INCORPORATE IN SHANGHAI