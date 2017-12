Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO APPLY FOR FINANCING OF 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($152.53 million) FROM CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DjdaAa Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5561 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)