Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 61.9 PERCENT Y/Y AT 168.5 MILLION YUAN ($26.71 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FyVEu6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)