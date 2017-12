Dec 7(Reuters) - Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says co’s controlling shareholder, a Shenzhen-based agriculture firm, and parties acting in concert plan to raise stake in the co within six months, with investment amount of no less than 200 million yuan

* Says the controlling shareholder is holding 13.4 percent stake (68.4 million shares) in the co

