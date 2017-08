June 30 (Reuters) - Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd :

* Says its HK unit completed establishment of Mexico tire unit named ELITE FAITH MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V. and Luxemburg investment unit named Linglong Luxembourg S.à r.l, in order to co-operate with Volkswagen International

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MC1von

