Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy 51 percent stake in shw Longji Brake Discs (Longkou) from Germany’s SHW Automotive GMBH for 109.9 million yuan ($16.51 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wlAFFG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)