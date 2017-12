Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT‘S CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENGINEERING PPP CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 289.3 MILLION YUAN ($43.73 million)

* SAYS SUBSIDIARY SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON TOURISM, INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2izBLbz; bit.ly/2j1inbu Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6159 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)