* JAB HOLDING CO - SHANDONG RUYI INVESTMENT HOLDING TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN BALLY INTERNATIONAL A.G. ‍​

* JAB HOLDING CO - UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, JAB TO RETAIN MINORITY INTEREST IN BALLY WHILE BALLY'S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL REINVEST ALONGSIDE SHANDONG RUYI ‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2EwVXaY