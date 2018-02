Feb 13(Reuters) - Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 1.1 million shares of Shandong-based biopharmaceuticals unit

* Says it will hold 52.1 percent stake (32.3 million shares) in the unit after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z3h21T

