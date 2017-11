Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Challenge Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell Hubei-based clothing unit for 16.5 million yuan

* It will sell Hubei-based textile unit for 213 million yuan

* It will sell 65 percent stake in Challenge Apparels Limited for 4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dj6SoH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)