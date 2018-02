Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND PARTNER PLAN TO BUY CAR SUN VISOR RELATED ASSETS FROM MOTUS INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES FOR AT LEAST $147 MILLION

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 30.9 PERCENT Y/Y AT 581.8 MILLION YUAN ($92.20 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GNrcf9; bit.ly/2CnSlHj Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)