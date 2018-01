Jan 15(Reuters) - Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says 49 individuals filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming compensation of 9.7 million yuan

* Says 10 individuals filed a lawsuit against the company and BDO CHINA SHU LIN PAN CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS LLP, claiming compensation of 20.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pCh6nV

