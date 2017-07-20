FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
BRIEF-Shanghai East-China Computer updates on lawsuit regarding contract dispute
July 20, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Shanghai East-China Computer updates on lawsuit regarding contract dispute

1 Min Read

July 20(Reuters) - Shanghai East-China Computer Co Ltd

* Says court ordered the Guangzhou-based technology development firm to pay 105.9 million yuan and related interests to the co regarding contract dispute

* Says it has received 105.9 million yuan and partial related interests of 5.8 million yuan

* Says it filed a application for enforcement to court to demand the Guangzhou-based technology development firm to pay the rest of interests of 574,113.93 yuan

* Says previous news was disclosed on Dec. 23, 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z7QdM1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

