Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Clarifies on ‍media reports stating acquisition of Gland Pharma by co may be blocked by cabinet committee on economic affairs of India​

* Gland Pharma has not received notice on review result of acquisition from relevant government authority of India​

* Company will continue to pay attention to situation regarding overseas approval of acquisition​