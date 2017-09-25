FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with hospital
#Healthcare
September 25, 2017 / 9:25 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25(Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with a Mianyang-based hospital

* Says two entities will work together to change a branch of the hospital to a women’s and children’s hospital and will jointly set up a JV for construction, management and operation of the women’s and children’s hospital

* Says unit will hold 80 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eVCSU7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

