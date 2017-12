BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group's Unit Enters Capital Increase Agreement

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERS CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS, OTHER INVESTORS, SHANGHAI HENLIUS​

* FOSUN PHARMA INDUSTRIAL TO ACQUIRE 14.6 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN SHANGHAI HENLIUS AT RMB22.71 PER SHARE

* ‍OTHER INVESTORS TO BUY TOTAL OF 40.8 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN SHANGHAI HENLIUS AT RMB22.71/SHARE, FOR US$140 MILLION​

* SHANGHAI HENLIUS TO ISSUE 55.4 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN CO TO UNIT, OTHER INVESTORS FOR US$190 MILLION​