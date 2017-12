Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS BIO-TECH UNIT SIGNS LICENSING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JACOBSON PHARMA‘S UNITS

* SAYS BIO-TECH UNIT AIMS TO RAISE ABOUT $190 MILLION BY ISSUING 55.4 MILLION SHARES TO CO'S UNIT, EXTERNAL INVESTORS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oQQgOe; bit.ly/2DcPP49 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)