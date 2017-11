Nov 13(Reuters) - Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign a contract to apply for a trust loan of 800 million yuan, from CHINA MINSHENG TRUST Co.,Ltd, with a term of 24 months and an annual interest rate of 9.5 percent

* Proceeds to be used as operation fund

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MWwxoB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)