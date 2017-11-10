FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings says two firms to subscribe for shares issued by unit
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 10, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings says two firms to subscribe for shares issued by unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10(Reuters) - Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd

* Says a science and technology development firm plans to subscribe for 200 million shares issued by co’s Shanghai-based e-commerce unit, at the price of 900 million yuan (4.5 yuan per share)

* Says a Shanghai-based IoT firm plans to subscribe for 22.2 million shares issued by co’s Shanghai-based e-commerce unit, at the price of 100 million yuan (4.5 yuan per share)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KiR7Hh; goo.gl/ZAJoCs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.