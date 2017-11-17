FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group ‍announces transfer of equity interests in property management cos
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group ‍announces transfer of equity interests in property management cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:

* Announces transfer of equity interests in two property management companies

* Unit SUD to transfer entire equity interest in Shenda to Shangshi Property for RMB70 million​

* Shanghai Urban Development to transfer equity interest in SUD Commercial to Shanghai New Century for RMB17 million

* Co expects to record an estimated gain of about RMB34.2 million before taxation from Shenda equity transfer deal ​

* Expects to record estimated gain of about RMB5.8 million before taxation from SUD Commercial equity transfer deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.