Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai International Port Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT WINS BID FOR 50 PERCENT STAKE IN CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD'S SHANGHAI AFFILIATE FOR 6.0 BILLION YUAN ($918.34 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lbQTO5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)