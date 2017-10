Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder offers to buy up to 134.7 million shares in the company at 38 yuan ($5.77) per share

* Says share trade to resume on Oct 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ybxq7T; bit.ly/2wQnnRW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)