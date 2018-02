Feb 2(Reuters) - Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, a limited partnership, plans to cut up to 6 percent stake (18.9 million shares) in the co within six months

* Says the shareholder is holding 7.4 percent stake (23.4 million shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mdguqU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)