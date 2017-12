Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS SOLD 51 PERCENT STAKE IN PROPERTY UNIT FOR 1.36 BILLION YUAN ($205.78 million) TO SHANGHAI LIFE INSURANCE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j48dTK Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)