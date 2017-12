Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT WINS BID FOR REMAINING 11.8 PERCENT STAKE IN FINANCE DEVELOPMENT FIRM FOR 1.3 BILLION YUAN ($196.57 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jcjwJA Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6134 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)