June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 84.55 percent stake and creditor's rights of a Chongqing-based food company for at least 427.3 million yuan ($62.88 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sbYCk0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)