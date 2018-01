Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :

* ‍TO PLACE 153.2 MILLION NEW H SHARES AT HK$20.43 PER H SHARE​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING EXPECTED TO BE HK$3,116.79 MILLION​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING EXPECTED TO BE HK$3,116.79 MILLION​

* PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES & REPLENISH ITS WORKING CAPITAL​