BRIEF-Shanghai Phicomm communication writes to UTStarcom Holdings board

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Phicomm Communication:

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication writes to UTStarcom Holdings board - sec filing

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication expresses concern related to possible action by UTStarcom Holdings to adopt one or more anti-takeover measures

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication says UTStarcom Holdings might take steps to discourage shareholders from increasing their shareholding in the company

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication says it owns, along with its units and affiliates, about 14.1 percent stake in UTStarcom Holdings as of Oct 6