Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Raas Blood ProductsCO Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BID FOR A LAND SITE IN SHANGHAI FOR UP TO 100 MILLION YUAN ($15.81 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUILD A GLOBAL PRODUCTION BASE IN SHANGHAI WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 520.2 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Bq1D4f; bit.ly/2Cealj1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3245 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)