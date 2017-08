June 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd :

* Says the board elects Xie Peng as new chairman, replacing Xiao Yong who resigns due to change in job role

* Says co appoints Xie Peng as new general manager, replacing Xu Hanzhang who retires

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qeygBf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)