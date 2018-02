Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER FEN JIU GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL 11.45 PERCENT STAKE TO CHINA RESOURCES’ AFFILIATE

* SAYS FENJIU GROUP STILL THE COMPANY‘S LARGEST SHAREHOLER AFTER TRANSACTION

* SAYS FENJIU GROUP TO SELL THE STAKE FOR 5.16 BILLION YUAN ($819.26 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ECwVVi Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2984 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)