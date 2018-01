Jan 24(Reuters) - Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says two individual shareholders plan to jointly cut up to 6 percent stake (31.2 million shares) in the co within six months

* Says the two individual shareholders are jointly holding 14 percent stake (72.8 million shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k8GxJb

