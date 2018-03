March 8 (Reuters) - Share Plc:

* FY ‍REVENUE UP BY 28% TO £18.7M​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS £0.4M (2016: £1.0M) INCLUDING RESPECTIVE ONE-OFF ITEMS​

‍GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE