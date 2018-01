BRIEF-Shareholder Group Calls On Avon Products Board To Explore Sale Of Company

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Barington Capital Group LP:

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP CALLS ON AVON PRODUCTS BOARD TO EXPLORE THE SALE OF THE COMPANY

* BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP SAYS A GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AVON PRODUCTS INC HAS SENT A LETTER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AVON

* BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CALLING ON BOARD TO “PROMPTLY” RETAIN A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EXPLORE ALL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* BARINGTON CAPITAL SAYS CALLING ON BOARD OF AVON TO EXPLORE A SALE OF COMPANY IN WHOLE OR IN PARTS Source text for Eikon: