Nov 15(Reuters) - Wuhan Hanshang Group Co Ltd

* Says its shareholder, which holds 30 percent stake in the company plans to acquire 8.7 million shares (5 percent stake) of the company, at the price of 22.5 yuan per share, through a takeover bid, from Nov. 16 to Jan. 14, 2018

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/m9WSti

